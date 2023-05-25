Stark Parks Marinas Open This Weekend

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Summer activities kick off at Stark Parks this weekend.

The marinas at Sippo Lake and Walborn Reservoir open on Saturday and will be open daily through Labor Day weekend with watercraft rentals and more.

Private pontoons must be reserved two weeks in advance.

Here’s more info from the park district:

Open pontoon boat rides are available first come, first served at Sippo Lake Marina on weekends in June, July and August from noon until 7:00 PM.

Cost is $10 per person per ride, $5 per child and ages 2 and under are free.

To reserve a private pontoon boat ride at either Sippo Lake or Walborn Marinas, please call 330-477-3552 with two week advanced notice.

Pictured above is the new Stark Parks logo, recently introduced.