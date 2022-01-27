Stark Property Owners Receiving First Half 2021 Tax Bills
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – First Half 2021 Real Estate Tax bills are showing up in mailboxes across Stark County.
Payment is due on February 23.
The bills could be a case of sticker shock for some, with recent increases in property valuation for a number of property owners.
And there are increases in tax millage for others.
Any issues about valuation should be taken up with the Stark County auditor’s office.
It’s no easy task getting nearly 200,000 tax bills and duplicates sent out twice a year.
County Treasurer Alex Zumbar uses PPI Graphics in Canton to put together the bills and mail them out.
The entire process costs about $100,000.
From the treasurer’s press release, here are ways to pay your taxes:
Option #1: By U.S. Mail:
Mail your check by the due date to the Stark County Treasurer in the envelope provided with your property tax bill. Please write your Parcel Number(s) on your check and include the bill stub(s).
If mailing BEFORE the due date, mail to:
Stark County Treasurer
P.O Box 24815
Canton, Ohio 44701-4815
If mailing AFTER the due date, mail to:
Stark County Treasurer
110 Central Plaza South, Suite 250
Canton, Ohio 44702-1410
Option #2: Pay at the Stark County Treasurer’s Office
Pay your property taxes in person at our office located on the second floor of the Stark County Office Building located at 110 Central Plaza South, Suite 250, Canton OH 44702.
Option #3: Deposit Your Payment in Our Drop Box
Deposit your tax bill stub(s) and check(s) in an envelope into our drop box located in the lobby of the Stark County Office Building located at 110 Central Plaza South. The LOBBY is open Monday thru Friday 8:00AM to 4:30 PM. The Stark County Office Building is closed on National Holidays.
Option #4: By Phone Using Credit Card *
Note: To avoid any confusion on application of payments and for proper credit, each parcel must be paid as a separate transaction.
You may pay by phone by calling 1-877-690-3729 and use the jurisdiction code 4518.
* Remember – you will be charged a convenience fee for this service.
*** All payments are time-stamped to insure on-time payments. Please write down the confirmation number for your records. ***
Option #5: Online Using Credit Card *
VISIT THE STARK COUNTY TREASURER WEBSITE TO PAY YOUR TAXES ONLINE
* Remember – you will be charged a convenience fee for this service.
***All payments are time-stamped to insure on-time payments ***
Option #6: Online Bill Pay
Pay your property taxes through your bank via online bill pay. Contact your bank to schedule a payment. Your payment should be made payable to the Stark County Treasurer and mailed to 110 Central Plaza South, Suite 250, Canton OH 44702. Please use your Parcel Number as your account number. Each Parcel Number must be paid as a separate transaction to ensure proper credit.
Option #7: Monthly Prepayment Program
Sign up for our Monthly Prepayment of Property Taxes by Automatic Withdrawal. Our Monthly Prepayment program is for taxpayers who wish to pay their property taxes in installments rather than a large lump sum twice a year. Your Half Year Property Taxes are divided into five installments, and we will automatically withdraw the monthly prepayment amount directly from your checking or savings account. To sign up for our Monthly Prepayment plan, contact Rick at 330-451-7814 Ext. 7824 or ([email protected])
Option #8: Semiannual Automatic Withdrawal
Sign up for our Semiannual Automatic Withdrawal Payment of your Property Taxes. Property tax bills are due in February and July, and this plan allows the Treasurer to withdraw your property tax payment from your checking or savings account. To sign up for our Semiannual Automatic Withdrawal Payment plan, contact Richard at 330-451-7814 Ext. 7819 or ([email protected]).
Option #9: Pay at Three Convenient Kiosk Locations:
1.) Alliance BMV/Title Office at 513 E. Main Street, Alliance
2.) North Canton BMV/Title Office at 3179 Whitewood St., NW, North Canton
3.) Massillon AAA/Title Office at 1972 Wales Rd. NE, Massillon