LINCOLN, Nebraska (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Five northeast Ohio counties remain in Drought Watch according to the latest USDA map.

That includes Stark County.

Southern Portage County is also in there.

We’re at the lowest level of watch, termed “abnormally dry”.

The CAK weather station shows a precipitation deficit of 2.76 inches since June 1st.