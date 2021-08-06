      Weather Alert

Stark Safe Communities: Every Fatality Accident is Reviewed

Jim Michaels
Aug 6, 2021 @ 7:47am
A car driven by a suspected carjacker hits a tree on Fulton Road NW near 12th Street. The driver is killed. (Canton police)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – When someone is killed in a traffic accident in Stark County, it’s just not another slash mark on a bulletin board.

A Fatal Review Board meets four times a year and another coalition gets together six times annually, looking at the three “E”s of accidents.

They are education, enforcement and engineering.

Stark County Safe Communities says sometimes a stop sign or a police officer at the corner can make things safer.

Another big part of it is personal responsibility.

Safe Communities says that’s doing what’s necessary as a driver, pedestrian, or bike or motorcycle rider to be safe…

There have been 24 traffic fatalities so far this year.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Illegal Gambling Operation Busted in Canton South Area
Seven Tornadoes Touch Down in Pittsburgh Region, One in Carroll
Virus Latest: Higher Numbers, Stark, Other Local Counties at CDC 'Substantial' Transmission
Troy Polamalu Tests Positive for Covid; Still Hopes to be at Enshrinement
Connect With Us Listen To Us On