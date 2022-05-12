      Weather Alert

Stark Sheriff Identifies Victim From Canton Township Homicide

Jim Michaels
May 12, 2022 @ 1:29pm
WHBC News

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is identifying the man found dead along a Canton Township street on Tuesday evening.

32-year-old Joseph Pomeroy is the county’s latest homicide victim.

Deputies are only saying that the Plain Township resident suffered “obvious signs of foul play”.

Pomeroy’s body was found along Hardington Avenue NE in Canton Township, just two blocks from the city limits.

