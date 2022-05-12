Stark Sheriff Identifies Victim From Canton Township Homicide
WHBC News
CANTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is identifying the man found dead along a Canton Township street on Tuesday evening.
32-year-old Joseph Pomeroy is the county’s latest homicide victim.
Deputies are only saying that the Plain Township resident suffered “obvious signs of foul play”.
Pomeroy’s body was found along Hardington Avenue NE in Canton Township, just two blocks from the city limits.