Stark Sheriff’s Veterans Food Drive Begins

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office has begun its annual Veterans Food Drive.

Nonperishable food items can be dropped off at the two sheriff’s department buildings in Canton and Massillon, the county Veterans Service Commission office, and at the Louisville Police Department.

The food benefits veterans staying at the two Honor Home Stark County transitional housing locations.

The drive continues through the end of the month.

Here’s more from the sheriff’s office:

Items can be dropped off at the Stark County Sheriff’s Office Safety Building, 4500 Atlantic Blvd. NW in Canton; at the Concealed Handgun License office at the Stark County Sheriff’s Office Training Center, 143 1st Street SE in Massillon.

Additionally, the Veterans Service Commission of Stark County office will also be a drop off location, 2955 Wise Avenue NW, in Canton, as well as the Louisville Police Department, 1150 West Main Street, in Louisville.

The community is invited to drop off nonperishable items Monday – Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. through Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Items will be collected and donated to the Honor Home following the conclusion of the drive.

Items that can be dropped off include pasta and sauce, canned vegetables, soup, crackers, tuna, mayonnaise, seasoning packages (taco, chili, stew, etc.), various condiments, breakfast foods (cereal, pancake mix, oatmeal, etc.), desert box mixes (brownies, cookies, cakes, etc.), snacks (such as chips, pretzels, etc.), individual serving powder drink mixes, and healthy kid-friendly nonperishable foods.