Stark Tourism Group Provides Almost $300,000 for Ten Businesses, Organizations

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County’s tourism organization is providing nearly $300,000 in grants to ten businesses and organizations with projects that promise to bring in new visitors.

$50,000 grants from VisitCanton are going to Gervasi Vineyard in Canton for their The Spa and Wine Cave projects.

Also, to Plain Township for enhancements to its amphitheater, and to Stark Parks for the addition of accessible restrooms at the new Tam O’Shanter Park.

Here’s a list of all the awards from VisitCanton:

Gervasi Vineyard | Gervasi Vineyard: The Spa and The Wine Cave Expansion Project $50,000 – Gervasi Vineyard is expanding, attracting guests with a new spa resort experience that offers exceptional amenities and services, including partnerships to showcase local artisans and businesses.

Plain Township | Plain Township Amphitheater Project

$50,000 – Plain Township is constructing a community amphitheater with programming to include SideStreet MKTs, live music, and civic events. Grant-funded enhancements to the project include the addition of shade sails, fire pits, seating space, and an accessible playground.

Stark Parks | Accessible Restrooms at Tam O’Shanter Park

$50,000 – Stark Parks converted a former golf course into 200 acres of natural recreation and rolling greenspace, Tam O’Shanter Park. Grant support allows for earlier completion of ADA-accessible restrooms required to make the former clubhouse available for public use and event space.

Canton Food Tours | Beyond Walking Tours – Transporting Guests Regionally

$35,000 – Canton Food Tours is adding a 12-15 passenger van to expand tour availability year-round and connect experiences throughout the Stark County region.

Beech Creek Gardens & Nature Preserve | Wings of Wonder Aviary at Beech Creek Gardens

$32,763 – Beech Creek Gardens & Nature Preserve partners with Raptor Hallow Sanctuary to develop a new walk-through bird aviary and interactive educational experience to be open for visitors year-round and wheelchair accessible.

Minerva Area Chamber of Commerce | Roxy Theatre Multipurpose Venue Systems

$29,500 – Supporting the Roxy Theatre’s interior renovation project, grant funds provide for the addition of new technology, sound system, and lighting returning the Roxy to a multipurpose event venue.

City of Canal Fulton | Helena III Canal Boat Repair

$13,000 – The St. Helena III is a replica canal boat that is used for horse-drawn tours in the Ohio & Erie Canal between St. Helena Heritage Park and Lock 4 Park in Canal Fulton. Necessary repairs to the concrete hull on the boat will restore the operations of the attraction.

Quonset Hut | Quonset Hut Community Event Space Renovations

$12,900 – Revitalization of the 1,900-square-foot area within the building will provide space for new events, such as wellness fairs in partnership with Stark County businesses and non-profits.

Village of Minerva| Village of Minerva Wayfinding Signage

$12,000 – The Village of Minerva will install wayfinding signage throughout the community directing visitors to businesses, restaurants, parks, schools, libraries, and public parking.

Yogi Bear’s Akron-Canton Jellystone Park | Akron Canton Jellystone Playscape Enhancements

$11,557 – With the addition of two new play areas, Akron-Canton Jellystone will appeal to new audiences. The primary addition allows neurodivergent children an opportunity to explore and engage in unique climbing experiences both independently and with others.