Stark Upgrades Deal for CAD Equipment for Emergency Dispatching
Stark County Office Building (WHBC News)
CANTON, Ohio (New Talk 1480 WHBC) – Eight years ago, Stark County purchased CAD or Computer Aided Dispatch equipment for use by the county’s emergency dispatchers.
The county has upgraded its software for another five years.
And more call centers across the county are part of it.
Commissioner Bill Smith says six of seven locations that take emergency calls like Canton, Massillon and North Canton are now part of the system.
The municipalities and townships pay only a maintenance fee based on the number of calls that are made.
The CAD helps dispatchers better direct the right emergency responders to the correct location.