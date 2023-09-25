StarkFresh Opening Alliance Location

ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Downtown Canton has an oasis in the midst of a food desert.

The StarkFresh full-service grocery store at Cherry Avenue and 4th Street NE.

Now a StarkFresh store is coming to Alliance.

It’ll open Monday October 9 in the Alliance Commons building on South Linden Avenue, a few blocks south of East Broadway.

There has been a StarkFresh mobile presence in Alliance for six years.

The stores source local products and produce to help keep prices down.

Anyone is welcome at the stores.