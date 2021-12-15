      Weather Alert

State Development Department Brings Two Tax Credits to Town

Jim Michaels
Dec 15, 2021 @ 6:40am
Downtown Canton (City of Canton)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – They’re important to the restoration of older buildings in Ohio.

Historic preservation tax credits.

The Ohio Department of Development brought a couple of those credits to Canton on Tuesday.

Like $2 million to update the McKinley Park high-rise apartment building at High Avenue and 5th Street SW.

It’ll be converted to affordable senior housing following a $14 million remodel.

A developer will convert the building from SMHA housing to 80 affordable senior living units

Also receiving funding, the former Landmark Tavern building in the 500 block of East Tusc, getting $250,000 in tax credits.

