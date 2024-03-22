State Fire Marshal: Clean Up Outdoors for Safety’s Sake
March 22, 2024 8:38AM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Dead leaves, tree branches and other yard debris.
If it’s up against your house, it increases the chance that sparks from a nearby field fire could spread to your home.
State Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon recommends cleaning that mess up, for safety’s sake, if not for appearances.
A 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. burn ban is in effect in unincorporated areas of the state through May.
Cities and villages may have their own ordinances.