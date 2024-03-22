News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

State Fire Marshal: Clean Up Outdoors for Safety’s Sake

By Jim Michaels
March 22, 2024 8:38AM EDT
Share
State Fire Marshal: Clean Up Outdoors for Safety’s Sake
State Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon. (courtesy Ohio Department of Commerce)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Dead leaves, tree branches and other yard debris.

If it’s up against your house, it increases the chance that sparks from a nearby field fire could spread to your home.

State Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon recommends cleaning that mess up, for safety’s sake, if not for appearances.

A 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. burn ban is in effect in unincorporated areas of the state through May.

Cities and villages may have their own ordinances.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Damage at 6 Figures in 30th Street Plaza Fire
3

Safety First! Get your FREE Eclipse Glasses - Locations Listed HERE
4

Moving Forward With New Jackson Roundabout
5

Trump Coming to Ohio to Campaign, DeWine Endorses