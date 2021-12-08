State Help During Older Driver Safety Awareness Week
Image courtesy AAA
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – This is Older Driver Safety Awareness Week across the U.S.
The governor, several state agencies and AAA are combining resources to help older drivers to employ new strategies to safely stay behind the wheel.
There are also alternatives to driving, with the state encouraging communities to develop more of those.
By the year 2030, those 65 and older will represent 27-percent of the driving public in Ohio.
And despite the belief that older drivers are generally more careful behind the wheel, 27-percent of those killed on Ohio’s highways in 2019 were in the 65-plus age group.