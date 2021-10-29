State: JobsOhio Has Record Number of Job Openings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – JobsOhio has a record number of job postings at last check, nearly 270,000.
It’s part of an apparent national phenomenon where people are leaving their jobs as the pandemic wraps up, finding other interests to occupy their time.
Lt Governor Jon Husted says it may be the new mom or dad, finding it difficult to balance home and work life.
Or, people deciding to retire early.
In any case, it opens up opportunities for those who want to work, with many job postings listed at over $50,000 a year.