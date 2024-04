Governor Mike DeWine from 2024 State of State speech (Courtesy Ohio Channel)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor Mike DeWine spent just over an hour Wednesday delivering his State of the State speech.

He introduced a new childcare choice voucher program for additional families with children to more easily access childcare.

DeWine also laid out some initiatives on child healthcare.

He also called on the legislature to ban flavored tobacco products and intoxicating hemp known as Delta-8.