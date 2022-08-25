State Offers Financial Services for Families Impacted by Opioid Misuse

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Improper diagnoses when it comes to opioid misuse can cost families thousands of dollars per year.

That’s part of what Ohio’s new “Recovery within Reach” is all about.

Andrea Seidt with the state Department of Commerce says, for example, an opioid user may not necessarily have a ‘substance use disorder’.

That can impact who their caregiver is and medications.

The program teaches financial education to families impacted by an opioid addiction.