State Oil, Gas Industry Organization Wants to Work With Administration on Supply, Environment
FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2001, file photo, a gas supply line is seen in St. Albans, Vt. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With that big climate summit going on and with higher gasoline and natural gas prices, you might wonder where the petroleum industry stands at this point.
The Ohio Oil and Gas Association they can help with both issues, as they work to build up the supply of gasoline.
They also say the industry is trying to be innovative so that the environment is better protected.
Mike Chadsey with the association says the “keep it in the ground” mentality does nothing for the industry and its 208,000 employees in Ohio.
He says it’s important to remember that one component of gas prices in Ohio is higher taxes.