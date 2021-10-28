State Senate Passes Abortion Bill
The Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Republican-controlled Ohio Senate has passed legislation that requires doctors to report cases where babies are born alive following an abortion or attempted procedure.
The bill also requires doctors to preserve the life of a baby born alive.
The bill also bans abortion clinics from working with state-associated university and other medical schools.
That could reportedly close two clinics in southwest Ohio.