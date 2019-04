(WHBC) – In connection with a major anniversary coming up in a few months, Governor Mike DeWine signed Senate Bill 30 on Wednesday.

That bill creates the Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission.

The commission will plan an observance tied to the June 100th anniversary of ratification of the 19th Amendment, giving women the right to vote.

Ohio Republican Chair Jane Timken commenting in part: “women can and will lead”.