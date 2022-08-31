State’s Highest Court Rejects Oberlin College/Gibson’s Bakery Appeal

In this Nov. 22, 2017 photo, pedestrians pass the storefront of Gibson's Food Mart & Bakery in Oberlin, Ohio. (AP Photo/Dake Kang)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Oberlin College looks to be closer to paying out a $25 million dollar judgment to a business with Stark County family connections.

This, after the state Supreme Court determined it will not hear an appeal in the case.

The money is in a special account, to be paid to Gibson’s Bakery after they filed suit in 2017.

The school had falsely accused the business of being racist in an arrest incident.