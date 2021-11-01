Steelworkers Local at TimkenSteel Ratify New 4-Year Contract
Golden Lodge in Canton, home of Steelworkers Local 1123 (Courtesy United Steelworkers Union)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – TimkenSteel and its 1180 employees who are members of United Steelworkers Local 1123 have a new four-year contract agreement in place.
Union members ratified the new deal on Friday.
The company says there are wage increases every year of the agreement.
No details on the contract have been released.
The union says the margin of ratification was 54-percent.