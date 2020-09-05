Stoltzfus: Legislation Introduced to Bring More Family Members to School Sporting Events
State Rep Reggie Stoltzfus, R-Paris Twp. (Ohio House of Representatives)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – State Rep Reggie Stoltzfus wants more family members to be able to take in high school and other sporting events.
He’s introduced a bill allowing all immediate family and grandparents of student-athletes to attend games.
Some schools have set a family ticket limit in order to meet the governor’s seating guidelines at 15-percent of capacity.