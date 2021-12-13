Strong Winds Produce Power Outages, Some Downed Trees
GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The storm system that produced so much death and destruction in the Heartland moved through our area early Saturday morning.
Storm warnings were issued for Summit and Portage Counties.
But the damage was insignificant in comparison, with reports of downed trees, especially in Portage County.
Power outages were especially notable along the lake and in western Ohio.
Though about 800 combined Edison and AEP customers in Stark County were still without power Sunday morning.
Power in the local area has been restored.
Peak wind gust at the Akron Canton Airport Saturday was 54 miles an hour.
And a weather observer in New Philadelphia picked up a gust of 56 miles an hour.
The system did spawn a small tornado in Ada in western Ohio that destroyed a house and business.