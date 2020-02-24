      Weather Alert

Study Shows Leading Factors in Fatal Crashes on Ohio Roadways

Noah Hiles
Feb 24, 2020 @ 4:55pm
WHBC News

CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Provisional data from the Ohio State Highway Patrol says that 2019 was the second-deadliest year of the past decade with at least 1,157 people killed in Ohio traffic crashes.

Overall, distracted driving is believed to be a factor to the increase in fatal crashes. The Patrol cited five contributing circumstances that accounted for 74 present of the fatal crashes last year. They include driving off the road, unsafe speed, left of center, failure to yield and following too close.

