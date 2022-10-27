News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Stumpin’ Trump in Dayton Just Before Election

By Jim Michaels
October 27, 2022 4:41AM EDT
DAYTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Former President Trump campaigns for Republican Senate candidate JD Vance in Dayton, the day before the Election.

It’s Trump’s second visit to Ohio in as many months, having done a rally in Youngstown.

He appears at the Dayton International Airport on November 7.

Vance and Democrat Tim Ryan are the major party candidates seeking the Senate seat being left open by the retiring Rob Portman.

