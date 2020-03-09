      Breaking News
BREAKING: Three Cases of Coronavirus Reported in Cuyahoga County

Summit County Judge to Return Next Week After Being Quarantined

Noah Hiles
Mar 9, 2020 @ 5:06pm
WHBC News

AKRON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Summit County Common Pleas Judge who has been off duty due to a self quarantine following a trip to Italy will have to wait another week to return back to work.

Administrative Judge Amy Corrigall Jones tells WHBC News that Judge Alison McCarty is showing no symptoms and is eager to return to the court house.

However, after consultation with the Supreme Court, the CDC and Summit County officials, it was decided that she should wait until Monday March 16 as a cautionary measure

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon