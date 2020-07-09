      Weather Alert

Summit County Now at Level Three, Mask Requirement to Start Friday Evening

Noah Hiles
Jul 9, 2020 @ 4:53pm

SUMMIT COUNTY (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The latest update on Ohio’s Public Health Advisory System shows the Buckeye State has gone from seven to 12 counties at a red or risk level 3. Summit County is one of the new counties included.

The Level 3 Risk designation means that there is very high exposure and spread of Covid-19 in Summit County. Summit County Public Health tells WHBC News that residents are encouraged to limit activities as much as possible and to follow all current health orders.

Level 3 also mandates facial coverings be worn at all times. Summit County Public Health says this includes when in any indoor location that is not a residence; Outdoors and unable to consistently maintain a distance of six feel or more from individuals who are not members of their household; waiting for, riding, driving or operating public transportation, a taxi, a private car service or ride sharing vehicle.

This does not apply to vehicles engaged in direct travel through a county that does not stop in that county. The facial covering mandate for Summit County will go into effect at 6 p.m. on Friday. Masks will be required until Summit County is no longer at risk level 3.

Level 3 is reached when a county triggers 4-5 of the above indicators. The indicators triggered in Summit County are as follows:

  1. New Cases Per Capita
  2. Sustained Increase in New Cases
  3. Proportion of Cases Not Congregate Cases
  4. Sustained Increase in Outpatient

Below is a graphic from the Ohio Department of health that provides more information on those four indicators. The graphic can also be accessed right here.

