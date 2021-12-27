      Weather Alert

Summit Public Health Adding Drive-Thru Virus Testing

Jim Michaels
Dec 27, 2021 @ 7:48am
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s drive-thru testing starting Tuesday in Akron.

It’s taking place at the corporate offices of Summa Health in the 1000 block of Gorge Blvd in Akron.

It’s from 9 to 3 each day of the week.

An online appointment must be made.

Note: there were no availabilities when we checked the appointment site Monday morning at 7:45.

There’s no testing on Friday or Saturday due to the holiday.

