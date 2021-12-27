Summit Public Health Adding Drive-Thru Virus Testing
Healthcare workers process people waiting in line at a United Memorial Medical Center COVID-19 testing site Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in Houston. Texas is rushing thousands of additional medical staff to overworked hospitals as the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients increases. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s drive-thru testing starting Tuesday in Akron.
It’s taking place at the corporate offices of Summa Health in the 1000 block of Gorge Blvd in Akron.
It’s from 9 to 3 each day of the week.
An online appointment must be made.
Note: there were no availabilities when we checked the appointment site Monday morning at 7:45.
There’s no testing on Friday or Saturday due to the holiday.