AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Summit County’s Arrive Alive program is underway.

The county prosecutor and sheriff have obtained 600 one-time use LYFT codes for a free ride home from that St Patty’s Day celebration over the weekend; limit $20.

The program runs from now through 9 a.m. Monday.

Anywhere in Summit County, use the LYFT code SUMMITGREEN24 in the app.