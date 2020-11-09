SUNDAY UPDATE: State Total Cases Reach Quarter-Million
COLUMBUS, Ohio (New Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio reported over 11,000 new cases of coronavirus over the weekend; Stark County with over 250.
The state has now had over a quarter-million total cases since the pandemic started.
Here are the weekend numbers:
Sun Nov 8
Ohio: 250,268 cases (+4541),
5517 deaths (+11)
Stark: 5298 cases (+126),
189 deaths (same)
Sat Nov 7
Ohio: 245,727 cases (+5549),
5506 deaths (+12)
Stark: 5172 cases (+129),
189 deaths (same)