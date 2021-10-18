      Weather Alert

Super Cell Spawns 12 Twisters in 3 States Including Ohio

Jim Michaels
Oct 18, 2021 @ 4:23am

WILMINGTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The cooler air made it into the area with little bad-weather fanfare.

That’s other than a severe a storm warning for part of Carroll County Saturday morning.

But that wasn’t the case elsewhere.

12 tornadoes were confirmed in association with one super-cell thunderstorm in southwestern Ohio as well as in Indiana and in Beaver County near Pittsburgh.

Most of the tornadoes were on the weak side, though one house was destroyed.

