Super Cell Spawns 12 Twisters in 3 States Including Ohio
WILMINGTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The cooler air made it into the area with little bad-weather fanfare.
That’s other than a severe a storm warning for part of Carroll County Saturday morning.
But that wasn’t the case elsewhere.
12 tornadoes were confirmed in association with one super-cell thunderstorm in southwestern Ohio as well as in Indiana and in Beaver County near Pittsburgh.
Most of the tornadoes were on the weak side, though one house was destroyed.