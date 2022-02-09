Suspected Killer of Na’kia Crawford Arrested in Georgia
Adarus Black (Courtesy U.S. Marshal Service for northern Ohio)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The long-sought suspected killer of an 18-year-old Akron girl has been arrested in Atlanta Georgia.
The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force based in Cleveland joined other law enforcement in picking up 19-year-old Adarus Black on Tuesday.
U.S. Marshals learned recently that Black was living in Atlanta under an assumed name.
He is charged with murder in the June 2020 shooting death of Na’kia Crawford.
She was running errands with her grandmother when she was shot several times at North Street and North Howard in Akron.
Black was arrested without incident.
He had a gun in his possession.
He will remain in custody in Georgia until he can be extradited back to Ohio.