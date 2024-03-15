Suspected Tornadoes Bring Heavy Damage, Death to Ohio

Damage from one of 12 tornadoes to hit northern Ohio on June 15, 2023 (National Weather Service)

BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – At least six people are reported dead in Logan County northwest of Columbus in an apparent tornado touchdown, part of a supercell outbreak across Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky on Thursday.

Four deaths had been confirmed by law enforcement as of 8:30 a.m. Friday.

A trailer park is reported to have taken a hit near Indian Lake in Logan County, with two small communities hard hit.

Fronts of homes were reportedly torn off in Lakeview, with vehicles overturned.

Closer to us, there’s a lot of damage in the small town of Plymouth north of Mansfield.

There was the report of a trailer in the middle of the road.

20 tornado warnings were issued across Ohio on Thursday, one of them for northern Wayne County.

No damage report from there.

Likely tornado damage in Winchester Indiana and along the Ohio River between Cincinnati and Louisville.

National Weather Service investigators will be checking damage across Ohio, looking to confirm the damage was from tornadoes.