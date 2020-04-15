      Breaking News
SWAT Standoff in Tallmadge Ends in House Fire

Noah Hiles
Apr 15, 2020 @ 11:02am
Photo from Tallmadge Police Department

TALLMADGE (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Tallmadge man is behind bars following an incident last night that required the assistance of fire fighters, police and the Summit County Sheriff’s SWAT Team.

Authorities say they were called to a home in the 1100 block of Ledgebrook Drive around 7:30 PM for a disturbance reported by neighbors.

Upon arrival the suspect, 33 year old Aaron Cook, barricaded himself inside the residence. Police say Cook broke out all of the windows on the how has they began to establish a perimeter.

As the SWAT team arrived, police say Cook ignited a fire in an upstairs bedroom, causing deputies to conduct an emergency breach. Cook was extracted from the home shortly after and arrested on multiple charges. No injuries were reported.

