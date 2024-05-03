TCSO: Man Suffering Mental Health Issue Killed in Freeway Ramp Shootout

DOVER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A man is dead along the off-ramp from Southbound I-77 to Schneider’s Crossing Road in Dover after a shootout with State Highway Patrol troopers and Tuscarawas County sheriff’s deputies early Friday morning, according to sheriff Orvis Campbell.

Campbell says the patrol was dealing with a man suffering a mental health crisis for three hours along the ramp when he produced a gun and shots were fired.

He says they spent three hours before that trying to negotiate with the man when the situation escalated.

BCI is at the scene investigating.

No law officers were hurt.