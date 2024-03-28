News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Tech Company Wants to Get Started on Massillon Bitcoin Project

By Jim Michaels
March 28, 2024 9:02AM EDT
Portion of Bitdeer Washington State facility (Courtesy Bitdeer)

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Is it an economic shot in the arm?

Or is it an eyesore and “ear”sore for the neighbors?

Massillon City Council is a vote away from OKing a bitcoin mining facility.

And the global company planning the massive operation is looking at the replat of the 31 acres they’ve purchased near 9th Street SW as an A-OK for them to move ahead.

They’d like to start construction soon.

Bitdeer Director of Community Strategy Samantha Robertson says they are really an engineering company, and can address noise and other issues.

There’s been concern raised by nearby residents.

The facility would hire 70 full-time employees.

They’ve been talking to the city for two years.

