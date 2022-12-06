Teen Indicted on Adult Murder Charge in September Stabbing Death in Louisville Park

Steps to Stark County Courthouse

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 17-year-old Louisville girl who police say stabbed a 22-year-old man to death at a Louisville park back in September has been indicted on a murder charge.

Marissa Smith will be arraigned in a Stark County Common Pleas Court courtroom on Friday.

Michael Morris of the Alliance area was stabbed in the chest with a knife at Wildwood Park during an altercation among three people.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

While Smith’s case was moved to adult court, the 15-year-old boy involved in the incident faces a juvenile murder charge.

Court documents indicate it was his knife.