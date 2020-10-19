Teen Injured in Canton Twp House When Car Hits It
Ohio State Highway Patrol.
CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – No serious injuries fortunately when a car drove into a house on Cleveland Avenue near 37th Street SE in Canton Township Sunday night.
A 17-year-old boy inside the house had to be transported to the hospital.
His injuries are said to not be life threatening.
Images from the scene show two walls of one room heavily damaged.
The state patrol says speed was a factor and drugs were taken from the vehicle involved.
The Mineral City driver was not injured.