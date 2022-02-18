Teen Murder Cases Moved to Adult Court
Stark County courthouse (WHBC News)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – One juvenile suspect has been moved to the Stark County jail and the other will be, after their murder charges were moved to adult court: 17-year-old Ajani Smith of Canton and 16-year-old Craig Avery of Akron are accused in the shooting death of 51-year-old Terrell Lipkins outside his girlfriend’s Gilbert Avenue NE apartment back in January… State law requires 16- and 17-year-olds charged with murder to be tried as adults.