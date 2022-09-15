News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

The Bulldog Activity Center Coming to Downtown Canton – and What About McKinley High School?

By billy.beebe
September 15, 2022 8:18AM EDT
Share
The Bulldog Activity Center Coming to Downtown Canton – and What About McKinley High School?

The Canton School Board has approved building a 110,000 square foot Bulldog Activity Center at the Timken Campus off Fulton Road.

School Board President JR Rinaldi joined Pam Cook on Canton’s Morning News this morning to talk about it.  And what about the ongoing rumors that McKinley High School will move?  He addresses that as well – pretty candidly.  Check out the interview here:

 

More about:
bulldog activity center
McKinley High School
timken campus

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

What did you miss Friday Night? Watch HERE NOW
3

Crash on Strausser Street NW Sunday Kills a Uniontown Man
4

Canton Woman Gets 20 to Life for January Killing
5

OSP: Waynesburg Woman Dead in Sandy Accident