The Joe Burrow Option!
April 26, 2023 5:27PM EDT
The Cincinnati Bengals have picked up quarterback Joe Burrow’s fifth-year contract option, the team announced Tuesday. Here’s what you need to know:
- The Bengals said the move was just a “mechanical step along the way” as it works toward a long-term extension for Burrow.
- Burrow, the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, is projected to make $29.504 million in 2024, according to Spotrac.
- The 26-year-old made his first Pro Bowl last season and finished fourth in MVP voting. Through 42 games over his first three seasons in the NFL, Burrow has thrown for 11,774 yards and 82 touchdowns as well as rushed for 517 yards and 10 touchdowns.
- Picking up the fifth-year option on Burrow is a procedural formality with the sides still working toward an extension and only a week remaining before the deadline for 2020 first-round picks.