The Numbers Behind Eds/Massillon

It’s a numbers game…

This weekend WHBC radio will be airing one of the best game in the state. #3 Massillon (D2) plays host to #1 Lakewood St. Edward (D1). The series is tied 4-4, Massillon beat St. Ed’s 31-28 last year with a late touchdown pass from Jalen Slaughter to Braylyn Toles.

This year both teams come into the game at 4-0. Both teams have beaten out of state opponents. Massillon has won games against Valdosta (GA) and Elkhart (IN). St. Ed’s has won games against Center Grove (IN), Our Lady of Good Counsel (MD) and Rock Creek Christian Academy (MD). Both teams still have 2 games remaining games on their schedule against out of state opponents.

The tale of the tape does tell a story. St. Ed’s have 139 carries for 660 yards. Massillon has 140 carries for 1115 yards. St. Ed’s has 64 passing attempts while Massillon has 65 passing attempts. St. Ed’s has thrown for 563 yards and Massillon for 684 yards. Both teams can score; St. Ed’s averaging 32.8 ppg while Massillon is averaging 47.5 ppg. Both teams do not give up a ton of points, St. Ed’s 16.0 ppg, Massillon just 8.5 ppg.

Both teams are very efficient in the kicking game. St. Ed’s 17-18 extra points, Massillon 24-25. St. Ed’s is 2-2 with a long of 30 field goals. Massillon is 0-1 in their lone attempt. Combined, there are 12 division 1 prospects. This is shaping up to be a great game. Hopefully the numbers don’t lie.

………

Last week our player of the week and Old Carolina player of the Radio game is one in the same. Keaton

Rode (McKinley). Rode’s passing numbers were 17-24-0, 302 yards, 2 td’s. Rushing, 8-47 yards, 1 td. He

was perfect on extra points going 6-6.

See you in the pressbox.