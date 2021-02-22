The weekend sports headlines
IF YOU MISSED IT
Friday night. Jamal Murray scored a career-high 50 points, Denver over the Cavaliers 120-103
Cleveland backed it up with loss number 10 in a row to the Thunder 117 to 101 Sunday night
College hoops, on Sunday #3 beats #4 Michigan over OSU 92-87
Two of the final three opponents of the Buckeyes: Illinois ranked number five, Iowa number 11
The NCAA announced Friday that it will allow 25% capacity for the 2021 Division I men’s basketball tournament while adhering to strict social distancing guidelines.
Selection Sunday is scheduled for March 14, with plans to start the tournament with the First Four on March 18. The Final Four contests are slated to take place April 3 and the championship game is set for April 5.
On Saturday, Cy Young winner Shane Bieber reported to training camp in Arizona with the Cleveland Indians after recovering from COVID-19.
The Green Bay Packers released Christian Kirksey over the weekend. He had signed a two-year, $13-million deal in March after spending his first six seasons with the Cleveland Browns.
Last Thursday night, LeBron James became the 3rd player in NBA history to reach 35,000 career points. James trails Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387) and Karl Marlone (36,928) on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. He’s the youngest of the three to reach the milestone.
NBA starters have been name for the All-Star game this year. Starters were selected based on a combination of fan votes (50%), media votes (25%), and selections by NBA players (25%).
All-Star reserves from each conference will be revealed on Feb. 23. Team captains will then select each team during an All-Star draft on March 4 prior to the game on March 7.
East
|F
|Joel Embiid
|4th
|F
|Kevin Durant
|11th
|F
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|5th
|G
|Kyrie Irving
|7th
|G
|Bradley Beal
|3rd
West
|F
|LeBron James
|17th
|F
|Nikola Jokic
|3rd
|F
|Kawhi Leonard
|5th
|G
|Stephen Curry
|7th
|G
|Luka Doncic
|2n