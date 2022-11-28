News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Thousands in Woods: Deer Gun Week Underway in Ohio

By Jim Michaels
November 28, 2022 7:51AM EST
A mule deer grazes along a road along Chatfield Reservior late Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Littleton, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Deer Gun Week is underway in Ohio.

It officially started Monday at 6:57 a.m. in Canton, an half hour before sunrise.

The ODNR Division of Wildlife is passing along some safety tips for use this week.

Even if you are hunting other prey besides deer, you should wear blaze orange in the woods this week.

Also, knowing your target and what’s beyond the target.

And don’t cross a fence with a loaded weapon.

Any questions, call 1-800-WILDLIFE, check the HuntFish OH app, or go to wildohio.gov.

