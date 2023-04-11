Three Killed in Carroll Crash, Including Two Teens

DELLROY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Tragedy after a two-vehicle crash in the Atwood Lake area of Carroll County.

An adult and two teenagers in a van were killed when their vehicle was struck by a larger pickup truck on Route 542 in Monroe Township south of Dellroy, according to the New Philadelphia post of the State Highway Patrol.

They continue investigating the crash.

Killed were 60-year-old Randy Simmons of East Liverpool and the teens from Hammondsville, 18-year-old Tina and 16-year-old Kenneth Shetler.

The teens were reportedly brother and sister.

The father of the teens was also in the van and hospitalized with his injuries.