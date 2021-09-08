Three Killed in Separate Motorcycle Crashes in Summit, State Holiday Death Count at 13
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Three people on board motorcycles were killed in Summit County over the holiday weekend.
They were among at least 13 dead on the state’s highways.
The county sheriff’s office says that on Saturday, a 51-year-old woman was killed at Arlington Road and Mount Pleasant Street in Green.
She was a passenger on a motorcycle that crashed into a pickup truck.
Then early Monday morning in Springfield Township, a 36-year-old man was killed when he lost control of his bike on Myersville Road.
And, Monday night, a man was killed in Barberton when a pickup truck turned in front of a motorcycle at State Street and Robinson Avenue.
No victim names have been provided.