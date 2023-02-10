Thursday Record Warmth Brings People Outside

A cyclist takes advantage of temperatures in the 50s after a month-long cold snap to pedal along Coal Creek Drive at Eighth Avenue past new construction in the wake of the Marshall Fire Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Superior, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Our one-day flirtation with Spring weather is over.

But we set a record in the process.

Thursday’s high of 69 at the CAK weather station shattered the previous record for the date by four degrees.

That was 65 degrees from 1924.

Peak wind gust Thursday was 47 miles an hour at the airport.

In Wooster, automated equipment measured a 53 mile an hour gust.

Power outages were not significant.