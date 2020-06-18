Thursday Update: More PPE Coming to Hospitals, Contact Sports to Return
WHBC News
COLUMBUS (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – This afternoon, Governor Mike DeWine spoke in Columbus, providing updates on COVID-19 in Ohio. Here is a complete update on everything that was discussed.
Update on State Wide Metrics
The Ohio Department of Health’s latest report shows a large jump in cases, while all other daily totals are below the three week averages. Ohio is up to 43,122 total cases and 2,633 fatalities. The 700 new cases on the latest report come from increased testing efforts throughout the state.
7,104 Ohioans have now been hospitalized due to the virus; 1,807 have been admitted into the intensive care unit. More than 596,800 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the Buckeye State. Ohio has a positive test rate of 7.2%.
Update on Stark County Metrics
The state’s latest report shows Stark County has eclipsed the 900 mark in cases. Stark now has a total of 908 COVID-19 cases. 184 people have been hospitalized in the county due to the virus. Stark’s death toll remains at 105.
Hospital PPE Stock Pile
This afternoon Governor DeWine announced a new Hospital PPE Readiness Stockpile. This stockpile will be compiled and stored by Ohio hospitals throughout the state and will be distributed to residents and staff at long-term care facilities should they see a spike in COVID-19 cases.
New Place to Find Jobs Online
As most of Ohio’s economy is open, we will be transitioning our COVID-19 job search site back to its original website. Lt. Governor Jon Husted says this website has over 120,000 job postings. Almost half of those jobs pay over $50,000.
Contact Sports to Return
Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced that the state will soon start the next phase of its reopening plan for athletic teams. Phase 2 involves reopening contact practice for all sports. Football, lacrosse and other contact sports can resume scrimmages and full training regiments as long as safety protocols are observed. The start date for Phase 2 will start next week, June 22nd.
June 22nd is the day contact practice may begin, but it will be up to local sports organizers and high school leaders decide on when it is the best time to proceed. Training guidance will be updated soon and will be available on the state’s coronavirus website.