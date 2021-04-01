      Weather Alert

THURSDAY UPDATE: Nearly 2500 New Cases, Variants Get Some Blame for Increase

Jim Michaels
Apr 1, 2021 @ 3:01pm
(April Wilson)

DAYTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio reported nearly 2500 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday.

It’s the third time this week that the daily figure has been near or above 2000, so cases are rising.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Bruce Vanderhoff says it’s a national phenomenon, with bigger spikes in Michigan, and in the New York City and New Jersey area.

Dr Vanderhoff says the state is seeing more of the variant forms of the virus between Toledo and Cleveland.

Here are the Thursday numbers:

Thurs April 1

Ohio: 1.020,041 cases (+2475),
18,609 deaths

Stark: 30,691 cases (+54),
885 deaths

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
SCSO: Canton Man Arrested, Accused of Peddling Meth
Canton Man Joins Girlfriend, Getting 3 Years in Child Locked in Dog Cage Incident
ODOT 2021 Construction: $122 Million Being Spent on 22 Ongoing, New Projects
Wanted Jackson Man From Fatal November Accident in Stark Jail