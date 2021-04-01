THURSDAY UPDATE: Nearly 2500 New Cases, Variants Get Some Blame for Increase
(April Wilson)
DAYTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio reported nearly 2500 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday.
It’s the third time this week that the daily figure has been near or above 2000, so cases are rising.
Chief Medical Officer Dr Bruce Vanderhoff says it’s a national phenomenon, with bigger spikes in Michigan, and in the New York City and New Jersey area.
Dr Vanderhoff says the state is seeing more of the variant forms of the virus between Toledo and Cleveland.
Here are the Thursday numbers:
Thurs April 1
Ohio: 1.020,041 cases (+2475),
18,609 deaths
Stark: 30,691 cases (+54),
885 deaths