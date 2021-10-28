THURSDAY UPDATE: Per Capita Figure Falls Below 400
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – As coronavirus case numbers have been dropping in Ohio, so has the weekly per capita figure.
The number of cases per 100,000 people over the last two weeks fell from 419 last week to 359.1 this week.
Still, there were nearly 4200 new cases in Ohio on Thursday, with 146 from Stark County.
Here are your Thursday numbers:
Thurs Oct 28
Ohio: 1,536,005 (+4190)
Stark: 47,255 cases (+146)
State cases per capita: 359.1
Across Ohio: 2343 active hospitalizations