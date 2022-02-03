THURSDAY UPDATE: Weekly Per Capita Figure Drops Below 1000
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The latest weekly per-capita coronavirus figure came out on Thursday, and it’s way down.
The number of cases per 100,000 Ohioans for the last two weeks was 949.5.
Two weeks ago, the figure was over 2000.
There were 5700-plus new cases on the state on Thursday, 95 of them from Stark County.
Here are your Thursday numbers:
Thurs Feb 3
Ohio: 2,601,241 total cases (+5737)
Stark: 78,539 total cases (+95)
State cases per capita for last 2 weeks: 949.5