      Weather Alert

THURSDAY UPDATE: Weekly Per Capita Figure Drops Below 1000

Jim Michaels
Feb 3, 2022 @ 2:45pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The latest weekly per-capita coronavirus figure came out on Thursday, and it’s way down.

The number of cases per 100,000 Ohioans for the last two weeks was 949.5.

Two weeks ago, the figure was over 2000.

There were 5700-plus new cases on the state on Thursday, 95 of them from Stark County.

Here are your Thursday numbers:

Thurs Feb 3

Ohio: 2,601,241 total cases (+5737)

Stark: 78,539 total cases (+95)

State cases per capita for last 2 weeks: 949.5

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Victim's Granddaughter Jailed on Million Dollar Bond
Second Person Charged With Complicity in Canton Woman's Killing
AccuWeather: Following Ice Event, 3 to 6 Inches of Snow Thursday Night
Cleveland Clinic Has Record Year After Mercy Joins System
Connect With Us Listen To Us On